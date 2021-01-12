Jimmy Kimmel on Monday called out Republicans who claim they want to see healing in the wake of last week’s deadly violence in the U.S. Capitol, which was carried out by supporters of President Donald Trump trying to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election results.

“That’s a talking point a lot of these complicit Republicans are spewing now: ‘It’s time for healing.’” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said. “I’m all for healing. But before we heal, we need to make sure the surgery is finished ― and there is still a large cancerous tumor that needs to be removed.”

Check out the full monologue below, in which Kimmel calls out Republicans by name, including first lady Melania Trump, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and more: