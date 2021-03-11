Jimmy Kimmel Shows What Republicans Really Care About... And It's Not You

Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday pointed out that zero Republicans in either the House or Senate voted for the coronavirus relief package despite 70% support among the American public.

“The only other Bill 70% of Americans support is Murray,” he said. “It’s very rare to have that, but Republicans in Congress can’t support it because Democrats in Congress do support it.”

Then Kimmel cooked up the perfect hypothetical to illustrate how Republicans care more about blocking Democrats than anything that might help their constituents:

“If a meteor was hurtling toward the Earth and Chuck Schumer said, ‘We gotta stop this,’ Mitch McConnell would be like, ‘No, we don’t. No, we don’t. Could lead to socialism.’”

Check out his full monologue below: