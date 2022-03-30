Jimmy Kimmel Nails The Utter Insanity Of Today's Republican Talking Points

Jimmy Kimmel spotted something at former President Donald Trump’s weekend rally that’s not a good sign for the Republican Party ― and it wasn’t just the much-smaller-than-expected crowd size.

“It’s kind of sad, really. This guy used to be the center of the universe,” Kimmel said. “Now, he’s pulling the same size crowds as like REO Speedwagon at the county fair.”

But the moment that stood out most to Kimmel wasn’t the crowd. And it wasn’t even Trump. It was “Klan Mom herself,” a.k.a. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who delivered some “light-hearted homophobia” at the event.

“And you know what? Pete Buttegieg can take his electric vehicles and his bicycles, and he and his husband can stay out of our girls’ bathrooms,” she declared. “Yup!”

The crowd cheered.

But Kimmel was left in bemused disbelief.

“Was that a Mad Lib or something? Just a gobbledegook of MAGA nutjob buzzwords?” he asked.

Then Kimmel took a crack at it himself: “Tell George Soros and them Dixie Chicks if Dr. Fauci wants to marry Mr. Potato Head, he can move back to communist China!”