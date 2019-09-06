What Does Trump Do All Day? Jimmy Kimmel Examines The President's Schedule

Jimmy Kimmel took a swipe at President Donald Trump on Thursday night, pointing out the first item listed on the White House agenda took place at nearly lunchtime.
“People who work at marijuana dispensaries get to work earlier than that,” Kimmel said of the president’s 11:45 a.m. start. “His daily schedule is basically wake up, TV, TV, tweet, tweet, yell at reporters in front of a helicopter, eat, tweet, TV, tweet, eat, tweet, sleep, tweet, repeat.”
Check out the clip above to see what Trump’s been up.
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Donald Trump Comedy Highlights