Jimmy Kimmel Has Hilarious Theory For Robert F. Kennedy Jr's Weird Campaign

Jimmy Kimmel may have figured out what’s really going on with the unusual presidential campaign of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

This whole thing could be the work of Borat ― aka actor Sacha Baron Cohen ― in yet another disguise.

Kimmel has been off the air due to the writers strike. While he tweets sporadically, it’s generally not about current events.

But on Wednesday, the late-night host shared one of Kennedy’s tweets along with his Borat theory:

wow! we each gained 29 lbs? that almost sounds like nonsense! (there’s a good possibility this guy is Borat) https://t.co/ngK4HYFsWl — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 27, 2023

While Kennedy is challenging President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination, much of his support has come from far-right figures such as Twitter host Tucker Carlson.

It’s that last one that caught Kimmel’s attention, as Kennedy’s message about weight gain was part of a thread that included the pushup video.

Kimmel was right to be skeptical of Kennedy’s claim: Americans did not gain an average of 29 pounds during the pandemic.

Kennedy was likely referring to an American Psychological Association poll conducted in 2021 that found 42 percent of Americans gained weight during that first year of the COVID lockdowns.