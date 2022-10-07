Jimmy Kimmel Slaps Ron DeSantis With Perfect Will Smith-Chris Rock Callback

Jimmy Kimmel says that as Florida deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, a key part of the state’s cleanup and recovery is going to be pretty awkward for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis is at the center of lawsuits and investigations after he lured migrants from Texas and flew them to Martha’s Vineyard as part of an ugly political stunt.

“Well, guess who’s coming to help Florida recover from the hurricane? That’s right: a group of immigrants,” he said, as migrant workers head to Florida to help with the cleanup.

Kimmel couldn’t help but point out the irony.

“Ron DeSantis bringing in immigrant workers to do hurricane cleanup is like Will Smith asking Chris Rock to play his birthday party,” Kimmel said.