Jimmy Kimmel Presents 'Drunk Giuliani' Compilation After Jan. 6 Panel's Detail

There’s no way late-show hosts weren’t going to pounce on this detail from the Jan. 6 House select committee hearings.

Jimmy Kimmel’s team promptly offered up a compilation Monday after the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol revealed that on the night of the 2020 election, Donald Trump falsely declared victory on the advice of his drunk personal attorney, even though votes were still being counted.

“President Trump rejected the advice of his campaign experts on election night, and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani to just claim he won and insist the vote-counting stop, to falsely claim everything was fraudulent,” committee co-chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said at Monday’s proceedings.

Cheney’s comments were followed by video testimony from former Trump aide Jason Miller, who said Giuliani was “definitely intoxicated” when they spoke that night.

“Everyone pretty much told Trump he lost, but he didn’t want to hear that. He wanted to hear what Rudy Giuliani told him,” Kimmel said. “And how would Trump know Giuliani was drunk? I mean, does this seem like a drunk person to you?”