Jimmy Kimmel Burns Mega-Sued Rudy Giuliani With A 'Borat' Barb

Jimmy Kimmel noted Monday that Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani, alleging that Donald Trump’s attorney defamed it with lies about rigged ballots. (Fast forward to 5:50 below.)
“They are suing his pants off,” Kimmel said. “Although to be fair, Borat’s daughter already had them halfway there.”
Giuliani’s appearance in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” was one of many missteps for the former New York City mayor recently. A hidden-camera prank showed him shoving his hand down his pants and appearing to touch himself as he reclined on a bed while actor Maria Bakalova, who played Borat’s teenage daughter in the sequel, removed his audio equipment. Giuliani claimed he was tucking in his shirt.
Giuliani later gained even greater infamy for trumpeting Trump’s incessant falsehoods about election fraud, culminating in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
He called Dominion’s lawsuit “intimidation by the hate-filled left-wing.”