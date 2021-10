It didn’t take much for these San Francisco Giants fans to turn on their team.

They each proclaimed their utter devotion to the Giants in a bit that broadcast on Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

But when asked to root for the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, who their side is going head-to-head with this week, they weren’t quite so loyal to their “family.”

Some were happier to betray than others, though.