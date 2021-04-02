Jimmy Kimmel Points Out Sarah Palin's Biggest Coronavirus Hypocrisy

Former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin this week announced she was sick with COVID-19 and urged people to take the pandemic threat seriously and wear a mask.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel said “good for her” for speaking out.

But he also pointed out that Palin made a trip to a Texas beauty salon last year in support of its owner, who was jailed after refusing to comply with coronavirus-related shutdown orders.

Photos shared online show the former Alaska governor posing with the staff with not a mask in sight.

“Now that Sarah herself has been bitten by the bug, she changed her tune,” Kimmel said. “I love these people who only believe in science when it happens to them... it’s like saying, ‘Now that I have been mauled by a bear personally, I realize that their claws and teeth are very sharp.’”

Check out his full monologue below: