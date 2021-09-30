Jimmy Kimmel Shows Sean Hannity Digging 'Extra Deep' For Anti-Biden Material

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Fox News on Thursday for its dedicated efforts to swipe at President Joe Biden.

Fox News host Sean Hannity had played a clip of Biden at the annual congressional baseball game at Nationals Park on Wednesday, saying he arrived to a “chorus of boos.” The clip, however, sounded predominantly like cheering.

“Biden’s uneventful visit didn’t give Fox News much to work with, so Hannity last night had to dig extra deep,” Kimmel quipped. “It sounded like cheering to me. I guess Sean’s ears are full of it, too.”

And, for the record, Kimmel added, a certain former president once got a real round of boos at National Park.

