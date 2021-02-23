Kimmel Shows How ‘Señor Fraud’ Ted Cruz’s Image-Repair Attempt Isn’t Going Well

“That story is only getting funnier,” Kimmel said. “Now Ted Cruz is doing damage control after his estupido trip to Mexico.”

Cruz, he noted, has been sharing images on social media of himself attempting to assist with relief efforts after Texas battled freezing temperatures, major power outages and unsafe drinking water.

“Like many of Ted Cruz’s attempts to mimic human behavior, this one was Ted on arrival,” he said, mocking the senator as “Señor Fraud.”

One image Cruz shared on social media showed him holding the arm of a woman at an aid station who wasn’t wearing a mask.

“Only Ted Cruz would think he can repair his image by touching a maskless constituent two days after getting off an international flight,” Kimmel cracked.

Check out his full monologue below.