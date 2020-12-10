2020 has been quite the wild ride.

And Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday thought he had the sentence that sums up the last 12 months. Namely, “Joe Exotic asks Kim Kardashian to help him get a pardon from Donald Trump.”

Kimmel’s crack came after it emerged this week that the “Tiger King” star, who is currently serving 22 years behind bars for a murder-for-hire plot against Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin, had handwritten a letter to Kardashian asking for her help in securing a pardon from the outgoing president.

After all, Trump granted clemency to Alice Marie Johnson after Kardashian highlighted her case. The president has also reportedly touted the idea of issuing a slew of pardons on his way out of the White House (while he’s not refusing to accept the election result, of course).

The Kardashians channeled Baskin and Exotic for Halloween:

Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic and our tigers 🐅 #Halloween2020 pic.twitter.com/eYl2fZsyN3 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 30, 2020

Elsewhere in the monologue, Kimmel suggested what Trump would have done had he been told aliens did exist ― and pitted Trump against Vice President Mike Pence in a bizarre “Space Force” competition.

