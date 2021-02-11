Couple Reveals Shockingly Precise Count Of Sex Romps On 'Jimmy Kimmel'

In a nod to Valentine’s Day, Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday asked couples how many times a month they have sex. The host turned the query into a contest of sorts by having each partner answer separately to see if they matched each other’s estimates. (Watch the video below.)
One pair arrived at the same double-digit number, impressing Kimmel.
“Do you have like a spreadsheet or something? How is that so precise?” the comedian asked.
“If it was up to me there’d be a whole lot more,” the guy said.
Before he interviewed the couples on the street, Kimmel cited a Kinsey survey indicating that many were having less sex during the coronavirus lockdown.
“I guess prison isn’t as sexy as they say it is,” he cracked.
