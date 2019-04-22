‘Grateful’ Jimmy Kimmel Shares Birthday Update On Son Who Inspired Health Care Plea

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney shared new images of their son Billy, who was born in 2017 with a heart defect that required emergency surgery when he was just 3 days old.
Today, little Billy looks to be doing just fine as the couple celebrated his second birthday and thanked the doctors and nurses who saved his life:
Kimmel’s son became national news days after he was born when the talk-show host shared the emotional story of his fight for survival. Through tears, Kimmel urged “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” viewers to call their lawmakers and fight for health care coverage for all children.
“If your baby is going to die and it doesn’t have to it shouldn’t matter how much money you make,” Kimmel said at the time. “I think that’s something that whether you’re a Republican or Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right?”
Given those stakes, Kimmel celebrated his son’s birthday last year by reminding viewers to register to vote:
Kimmel has three other children: a daughter with McNearney and two children from a previous marriage.