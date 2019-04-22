‘Grateful’ Jimmy Kimmel Shares Birthday Update On Son Who Inspired Health Care Plea

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney shared new images of their son Billy, who was born in 2017 with a heart defect that required emergency surgery when he was just 3 days old.

Today, little Billy looks to be doing just fine as the couple celebrated his second birthday and thanked the doctors and nurses who saved his life:

Happy 2nd birthday to our little #Easter buddy Billy. We are grateful always to the nurses and doctors at @CedarsSinai & @ChildrensLA who saved his life and all of you who prayed & sent positive thoughts our way. #HappyEaster pic.twitter.com/wSPxFigCNj — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 21, 2019

Happy 2nd Birthday Billy. Thanks to all the nurses and doctors at @ChildrensLA who saved his life. Sending love and prayers to all the families in the hospital today and always. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sdlblD66MG — Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) April 21, 2019

Kimmel’s son became national news days after he was born when the talk-show host shared the emotional story of his fight for survival. Through tears, Kimmel urged “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” viewers to call their lawmakers and fight for health care coverage for all children.

“If your baby is going to die and it doesn’t have to it shouldn’t matter how much money you make,” Kimmel said at the time. “I think that’s something that whether you’re a Republican or Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right?”

Given those stakes, Kimmel celebrated his son’s birthday last year by reminding viewers to register to vote:

A yr ago today, God gave us this tough little boy. Today, we thank the nurses & doctors at @CedarsSinai & @ChildrensLA who saved his life & those who shared thoughts & prayers. We cannot stay quiet. Please wish Billy happy birthday by REGISTERING TO VOTE! https://t.co/vp1QTi4h9H pic.twitter.com/DXCalxIs94 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 21, 2018