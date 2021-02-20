ENTERTAINMENT

Jimmy Kimmel's New Line Of Dolls Come With 'Plenty Of Privilege'

“Collect them all before the Democrats steal them," urges the voiceover of the spoof ad.

Jimmy Kimmel debuted his new (spoof) line of dolls on Friday.

And they come with “plenty of privilege,” per the narrator of a parody ad promoting the “Karen” range.

There’s even a doll of QAnon conspiracy theory-supporting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

“Collect them all before the Democrats steal them,” says the voiceover.

Watch the fake ad here: 

And Kimmel’s full monologue here:

