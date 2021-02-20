Jimmy Kimmel debuted his new (spoof) line of dolls on Friday.
And they come with “plenty of privilege,” per the narrator of a parody ad promoting the “Karen” range.
There’s even a doll of QAnon conspiracy theory-supporting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).
“Collect them all before the Democrats steal them,” says the voiceover.
Watch the fake ad here:
And Kimmel’s full monologue here:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter