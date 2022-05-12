Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Senate’s Dumbest Republican With 2 Hilarious ‘Visual Aids’

The late-night host dismantled an absurd argument made on the Senate floor.
Jimmy Kimmel spotted an argument on the Senate floor that was so dumb he had to respond ― with puppets.

Steve Daines (R-Mont.) on Tuesday compared women to sea turtles and eagles, and human fetuses to sea turtle eggs and eagle eggs, in a bizarre argument against abortion.

“Why do we have laws in place that protect the eggs of a sea turtle or the eggs of eagles?” he asked, complete with props. “Because when you destroy an egg, you’re killing a preborn baby sea turtle or a preborn baby eagle.”

That caused Kimmel to break out some props of his own “to explain just how dumb that was” in his Wednesday night monologue:

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

