Jimmy Kimmel went to town on the so-called #StopTheSteal rally that President Donald Trump’s supporters are set to hold in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

“The ‘Million Moron March’ is tomorrow. President Trump says he’ll be there. Of course he will,” the late night comedian quipped Tuesday on the protest that aims to disrupt Congress’ certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

Kimmel also mocked another D.C. rally earlier Tuesday in which podcast host Clay Clark told people to hug teacher other, even though the coronavirus pandemic is still raging across the country.

“Turn to the person next to you and give them a hug, someone you don’t know,” Clark said. “Go hug somebody. Go ahead and spread it out, mass spreader. It’s a mass-spreader event! It’s a mass-spreader event. It’s a mass-spreader event.”

Kimmel described Clark as a “real dipwit” who was trying “to convince the hardcore members of Trump’s cult to kill themselves once and for all.”

“Now everybody come up and grab a Tide Pod, let’s eat!” Kimmel commented. “The stupidity is breathtaking. Literally. Many of those people will be on a ventilator soon.”

Kimmel elsewhere in his monologue came up with a theory for why Ivanka Trump strangely tagged the singer Meat Loaf in a selfie with her father.

The comedian also advertized a spoof “MAGA rally box set” for Trump supporters to relive his campaign events once he is out of office and mocked Fox Business host Lou Dobbs’ sycophancy of the president.

Check out Kimmel’s full monologue here:

