Jimmy Kimmel on Monday got back at every taxi passenger who has muted him on a cab’s back seat TV.

Kimmel’s talk show crew rigged a taxi so that the host, following in a van, could talk back to the passenger if they tried to turn down the volume.

Some of the riders couldn’t be bothered at first, but then began to notice that something peculiar was happening. Another figured Kimmel’s responses were cued perhaps by technology. One playfully threatened Kimmel’s sidekick Guillermo.

But when one woman asked if she could get tickets to “Jimmy Kimmel Live” while Kimmel was hosting the show in Brooklyn this week, a New York miracle occurred.

Watch what happened above.