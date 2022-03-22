Jimmy Kimmel Spots Ted Cruz's Biggest Lie After Weird Airport Incident

Jimmy Kimmel returned to one of his favorite activities on Monday night: trolling Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who was involved in an incident in a Montana airport.

The Guardian said Cruz became “angry and confrontational” after missing the check-in for his flight, and a public safety officer was brought in to deal with him.

“He should stay out of airports, right?” Kimmel cracked about “Cancun Karen,” a reference to when Cruz fled his home state for a vacation in Mexico in the middle of a winter emergency that left millions without power and led to hundreds of deaths.

Kimmel noted the irony in what happened in the Bozeman airport, given that Cruz recently bragged about how much airline employees love him and hug him during nearly every flight.

“Almost without exception, every time I’m on an airplane, either the captain or a flight attendant will come up to me, will hug me, and say thank you for fighting for us,” Cruz claimed earlier this month.

Kimmel’s not buying it at all.

“There’s no way he’s getting spontaneously hugged,” Kimmel said. “Can you imagine hugging Ted Cruz? Donald Trump hugs Eric more than flight attendants hug Ted Cruz.”