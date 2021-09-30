Jimmy Kimmel Rips 'Desperate' Ted Cruz By Exposing His Biggest Hypocrisy Yet

Jimmy Kimmel returned to an old nemesis on Wednesday night, accusing Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) of hypocrisy for his support of pop superstar Britney Spears, who is waging a legal battle to end her conservatorship and regain control over her life and finances.
“I myself count myself emphatically in the free Britney camp,” Cruz declared in a clip Kimmel aired.
“Since when is Ted Cruz in favor of women making their own decisions?” Kimmel asked.
Cruz has spent his career fighting against abortion rights.
“That’s a new one,” Kimmel added. “He is so desperate to get one celebrity to like him. Forget it, Ted.”
Check it out in his Wednesday night monologue:
