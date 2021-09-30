ENTERTAINMENT

Jimmy Kimmel Rips 'Desperate' Ted Cruz By Exposing His Biggest Hypocrisy Yet

The late-night host renews hostilities with the Texas senator.

Jimmy Kimmel returned to an old nemesis on Wednesday night, accusing Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) of hypocrisy for his support of pop superstar Britney Spears, who is waging a legal battle to end her conservatorship and regain control over her life and finances. 

“I myself count myself emphatically in the free Britney camp,” Cruz declared in a clip Kimmel aired. 

“Since when is Ted Cruz in favor of women making their own decisions?” Kimmel asked. 

Cruz has spent his career fighting against abortion rights. 

“That’s a new one,” Kimmel added. “He is so desperate to get one celebrity to like him. Forget it, Ted.” 

Check it out in his Wednesday night monologue: 

