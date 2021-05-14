Jimmy Kimmel Taunts ‘Chick-fil-A-hole’ Ted Cruz Over His Most Absurd Biden Attack Yet

Republicans are clearly struggling to blame anything on President Joe Biden, Jimmy Kimmel said on Thursday.

Their newest complaint focuses on a shortage of dipping sauces at Chick-fil-A, which has limited sauce packets to one per customer as a result. That, Kimmel said, prompted a complaint from “Texas’ top Chick-fil-A-hole,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas):

Joe Biden is destroying America. https://t.co/0G1zpgS2ax — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 12, 2021

“Right, he’s killing us one zesty buffalo at a time,” Kimmel cracked. “Poor Ted Cruz, he’s still looking for something to distract us from fleeing to Cancun.”

See more in Kimmel’s monologue: