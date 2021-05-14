ENTERTAINMENT

Jimmy Kimmel Taunts ‘Chick-fil-A-hole’ Ted Cruz Over His Most Absurd Biden Attack Yet

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host gets saucy with his latest zinger aimed at the Texas senator.

Republicans are clearly struggling to blame anything on President Joe Biden, Jimmy Kimmel said on Thursday.

Their newest complaint focuses on a shortage of dipping sauces at Chick-fil-A, which has limited sauce packets to one per customer as a result. That, Kimmel said, prompted a complaint from “Texas’ top Chick-fil-A-hole,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas): 

“Right, he’s killing us one zesty buffalo at a time,” Kimmel cracked. “Poor Ted Cruz, he’s still looking for something to distract us from fleeing to Cancun.”

See more in Kimmel’s monologue:  

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
