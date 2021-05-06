Jimmy Kimmel resumed one of his favorite activities on Wednesday night, and that’s mocking Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Cruz this week shared an awkward photo of himself having a “great dinner” with Donald Trump at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida:

Had a great dinner tonight with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago.



He’s in great spirits! We spent the evening talking about working together to re-take the House & Senate in 2022. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OdtUBxHGSn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 5, 2021

“Look at Trump’s body language,” Kimmel observed. “He’s so ready to go.”

Trump, he said, was half off his seat... and disputed Cruz’s claim.

“Not a chance these two had dinner,” Kimmel said. “He gave Ted Cruz coffee and a glass of water and sent him to the Marriott down the street.”

Kimmel added: “That table ― that’s where they seat you at a wedding in hell, with those two.”

See more in his monologue: