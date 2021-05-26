Jimmy Kimmel fired back at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) as their feud continues to escalate.

Kimmel on Monday called out Cruz for insulting the U.S. military as “emasculated,” while Cruz sniped at him on Twitter for “talking crap” and challenged him to a rematch of their 2018 charity basketball game.

Cruz also reminded Kimmel that he lost the game ― and has to live with that forever.

“He’s right, it’s true. I do have to live with that forever,” Kimmel said. “You have to live with being Ted Cruz forever, which is so much worse.”

But Kimmel didn’t accept the offer of a rematch.

Instead he used it as a lesson for Cruz, who didn’t accept the results of the 2020 election and tried to challenge it both in court and in Congress.

“After you won the game, do you remember what I did? I said, ‘Good game, thanks,’ and I shook your disgusting hand. I didn’t complain that it was rigged. I didn’t ask for a recount on the referee. I didn’t start a conspiracy theory about the basketball having a microchip in it. I accepted it. I brought shame on my family, and I embraced it as I always do.”

“It was a terrible day,” Kimmel recalled. “I lost a basketball game to a man who ate one of his own boogers during a presidential debate.”

See more in his Monday night monologue: