Jimmy Kimmel Saddles Sen. Ted Cruz With Chilling Halloween Nicknames

Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday managed to combine his two biggest comedic targets in a single joke: Halloween and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).
“I hate Halloween,” Kimmel admitted, which might explain why he takes so much pleasure in one of the holiday’s longest-running pranks.
Kimmel’s also not a fan of Cruz and that came across again as he discussed a new survey of states with the most Halloween decorations. Texas came in fourth, but Kimmel said it was number one when it came to the country’s scariest Halloween decorations: Ted Cruz lawn signs.
Or as Kimmel called him: the “real-life Grandpa Munster” and “the Cancun Chupacabra.”
See more in his Wednesday night monologue: