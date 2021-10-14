Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel Saddles Sen. Ted Cruz With Chilling Halloween Nicknames

The late-night host hates Halloween and he's no fan of Cruz, either.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday managed to combine his two biggest comedic targets in a single joke: Halloween and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

“I hate Halloween,” Kimmel admitted, which might explain why he takes so much pleasure in one of the holiday’s longest-running pranks.

Kimmel’s also not a fan of Cruz and that came across again as he discussed a new survey of states with the most Halloween decorations. Texas came in fourth, but Kimmel said it was number one when it came to the country’s scariest Halloween decorations: Ted Cruz lawn signs.

Or as Kimmel called him: the “real-life Grandpa Munster” and “the Cancun Chupacabra.”

See more in his Wednesday night monologue:

