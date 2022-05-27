Jimmy Kimmel Has Some Blunt Advice For 'Stepmom Porn' Fan Ted Cruz

“I’m not allowed to fish without a license,” Jimmy Kimmel said during his opening monologue on Thursday. “It shouldn’t be easier to get an AR-15 than a rainbow trout.”

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host once again went after Republican lawmakers for blocking action on gun control after this week’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two adults dead. And Kimmel saved some of the harshest comments for longtime nemesis Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who this week urged schools to have just one door in and out.

“I see, so this wasn’t a gun problem. This was a door problem,” Kimmel said. “Get rid of the doors. Makes total sense.”

Kimmel suggested making that one door an “EXIT” door to confuse would-be mass shooters.

“They’ll see the sign, they’ll turn right around. There will be no problems at all,” Kimmel said. “And Ted knows a lot about doors. You know, doors are what he leaves his dog to look out of when it gets cold and he sneaks off to Cancun like Cruzella de Vil.”

Then, Kimmel offered some blunt advice for Cruz.

“What a stupid fake idea,” Kimmel said. “Listen, Ted, I know you’d rather spend your days doing impressions of ‘The Simpsons’ and googling stepmom porn, but at some point you might have to get down to it and do your job ― and doors ain’t it.”

