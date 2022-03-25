Jimmy Kimmel went after longtime nemesis Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) again after Cruz was busted for 89not giving his full attention to confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Instead, cameras on the scene caught Cruz checking Twitter ― specifically for mentions of himself.

“How embarrassing,” Kimmel said.

But the moment also made him wonder.

“Can you imagine being Ted Cruz and still wanting to know what people were saying about you online?” Kimmel cracked.