Jimmy Kimmel Asks Republicans To Name A Country On A Map And It Doesn't Go Well

Jimmy Kimmel trolled Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and exposed some Republican voters’ lack of geographical knowledge at the same time on Wednesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Cruz last week retweeted footage of what he suggested showed supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) failing to name any country on a map:

This is Bernie’s base—the same folks who tell pollsters that socialism is great because free stuff is cool & they have no idea how many countries have tried it and utterly failed. The antidote: facts, truth & substance. https://t.co/zQhrvwRkmz — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 18, 2020

Kimmel, however, pointed out the clip actually emanated from an episode of his show in 2018 and the political affiliation of the participants wasn’t known.

So, he revisited the prank in honor of Cruz ― and only asked confirmed Republicans the question.

Check out the clip here: