Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Sen. Ted Cruz For Leading GOP's Latest 'Imaginary Crisis'

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) for creating an “imaginary crisis” over Southwest Airlines, which has been struggling with hundreds of flight delays and cancellations.
The airline and the pilots’ union have said the problems were caused by a number of factors, including weather, air traffic control, technological issues and the company’s methods for handling rerouted flights and crew reassignments. But Cruz and right-wing media claimed the Dallas-based airline’s pilots were striking over COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Cruz even tweeted that the problems were the result of “Joe Biden’s illegal vaccine mandate at work!”
The airline and its pilots union denied that. The FAA also pointed out that the cancellations weren’t related to vaccine mandates.
“The one time Republicans support a labor strike is when no labor is actually striking,” Kimmel said. “I just hope they don’t cancel Ted’s annual trip to Cancun.”
