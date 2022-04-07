Twitter’s testing of a possible “edit” function for the platform provided Jimmy Kimmel with the opportunity to troll longtime foe Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Wednesday night.

“That way when you’re Ted Cruz and you accidentally post step-mom porn, you can add the word ‘oops’ to the end of it and you’ll be fine,” the late night comedian cracked in an apparent reference to that liking of a hardcore porn video from Cruz’s account in 2017.

Elsewhere in his monologue, Kimmel reimagined the trailer for former President Barack Obama’s new “Our Great National Parks” series on Netflix and poked fun at President Joe Biden’s latest mocking of former President Donald Trump without saying his name.