Jimmy Kimmel's 'Tindergarten' App Leads To The Cutest Play Date

Any way you swipe it, the comedian's idea could result in some funny get-togethers.

Now that “Bachelor in Paradise” has finished, Jimmy Kimmel figured it was high time to develop a play date app for kids.

On Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Kimmel’s “Tindergarten” app connects a right-swiping boy, 4, and girl, 5, who meet over an ice cream shake.

The date gets off to an excellent start, with the girl asking, “What did you have for breakfast today?” And, after a moment of runaway hesitation, it gets even cuter from there.

Watch the bit above.

