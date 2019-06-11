1 / 10 Kraven the Hunter

<a href="http://www.harkavagrant.com/index.php?id=324" target="_blank">Kraven the Hunter</a> is a big-game hunter whose only goal in life is to take down Spider-Man. In a story called “Kraven’s Last Hunt” he committed suicide because he realized he couldn’t defeat Spidey. Look at this guy: he only wears one outfit, and that outfit is a pair of leopard-spotted leggings and the hide of a lion. Kraven may not be an A-list villain, but he’s got style.

Marvel