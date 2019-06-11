ENTERTAINMENT

Jimmy Kimmel, Tom Holland 'Spider-Man' Scene Answers 1 Burning Superhero Question

The late-night host debuts an advanced clip he claims is a scene from "Spider-Man: Far From Home."

On Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel said he had obtained an advance clip from “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which is coming to theaters next month. 

Of course it was a gag.

But the joke scene with “Spider-Man” star Tom Holland did attempt to answer one critical question many people have asked about the superhero lifestyle. 

Check it out above.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
10 Spider-Man Villains
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Pop of Culture Spider-Man Jimmy Kimmel Superheroes Tom Holland
CONVERSATIONS