Jimmy Kimmel Uses Trump’s Logic To Show He’s Actually Disqualified From Running

Jimmy Kimmel said former President Donald Trump’s “weird, rambling speech” announcing his 2024 run was so long and dull that people tried to leave the event but couldn’t.

“It was like a room full of Melanias, begging to be set free,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host cracked. “Even Fox News cut away from his speech before it was over.”

But Kimmel said Trump may not be allowed to run again after all.

“He hasn’t actually conceded the last election yet,” Kimmel noted. “Y’know if he beat Joe Biden in 2020 as he constantly says he did, he shouldn’t even be allowed to run. He’s termed out now, that’s eight years.”