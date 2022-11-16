Jimmy Kimmel Flushes Trump With Scathing Toilet Humor About Eric

Jimmy Kimmel had Donald Trump making a different kind of announcement on Tuesday night.

As the former president formally kicked off his 2024 campaign, Kimmel used some audio manipulation to make it seem as if Trump had instead revealed that one of his sons, Eric Trump, was finally potty-trained.

“Good for him!” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said. “That is a big announcement. You know, it’s not easy to potty train when you’re almost 40. It’s an accomplishment.”

Kimmel also called Trump’s campaign “a bid to become the first American to lose the popular vote three times in a row.”