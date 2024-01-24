'Let's Do This!': Kimmel Has Brilliant Idea For Trump's 'Aptitude Test' Challenge

Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday urged Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley to accept Donald Trump’s offer to go up against him in an “aptitude test.”
“Let’s do this,” he said on Tuesday night. “She should call him on that immediately, right? Do not let him off the hook. Take him up on it.”
Hayley enraged the former president by saying he’s “not as sharp” as he used to be and pointing to his recent gaffes and stumbles. Trump, who has repeatedly boasted of passing a test meant to detect signs of cognitive decline, responded with a challenge.
“I would sit down right now and take an aptitude test, and it would be my result against her result,” Trump said on Fox News.
Kimmel suggested how it could be done: with the two sitting side-by-side on live TV.
“Not so close he can cheat off you but pretty close to each other,” he said. “We’ll call it ‘Cognition Impossible.’ It’ll be the television event of the year.”
Kimmel even had some thoughts on who could moderate.
“I’d love to host that show,” he said, then suggested it should be an easy win for Haley: “I bet he couldn’t pass the quiz on a Denny’s placemat.”
See more in his Tuesday night monologue: