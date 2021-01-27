Jimmy Kimmel’s a seasoned expert at roasting presidents-to-be. And to celebrate the 18-year anniversary of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Tuesday night, the comedian played footage of the first joke he ever cracked on the show about former President Donald Trump.

“Yes, it is about his hair,” Kimmel said.

In January 2004, Kimmel joked that it was “so cold in New York, Donald Trump’s combover broke off.”

Kimmel’s team also dug up the first dig he made about Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, in August 2008 when he was former President Barack Obama’s running mate.

Check out his roast below: