“If the place was any emptier, it would be Don Jr.’s head,” the comedian joked Monday night. “It was disappointing to say the least.”

Kimmel then explained why the pricing strategy for the show — which saw tickets that initially cost up to $300 eventually being given away — was trademark Trump.

“At first they’re considered to be valuable, then everyone realizes they are garbage. We’ve seen this with his ties, his steaks, his university, his children,” he cracked.