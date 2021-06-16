Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Saddest Part Of Trump's 75th Birthday Party

Donald Trump celebrated his 75th birthday this week and Jimmy Kimmel spotted something unusual in the footage of the muted celebration that was posted online.

Several people were seen singing “Happy Birthday” to the former president, who smiled and pointed at them in the video.

“Aww, look at that. What a party, all the best people were there,” Kimmel cracked. “Although I couldn’t help but notice: His wife wasn’t. His 75th birthday, this is a big birthday. Where’s Melania?”

It’s not clear where she was.

“Even though Melania is usually near her husband in some capacity, she keeps her own schedule and leads her own life,” an unnamed source told People magazine.

Kimmel offered up his own theory: