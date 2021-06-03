Kimmel's Latest Donald Trump Joke Is Really Uncomfortable For Eric

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump for abandoning his blog just one month after starting it ― but the most biting part of the punchline was reserved for Eric Trump, one of the former president’s three sons.

“[Donald Trump] was very excited about this blog for the first month after he was banned on Twitter, and now he’s just abandoning it,” Kimmel said Wednesday night. “It’s a move he calls ‘The Eric.’”

Trump’s blog, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” was quietly shut down this week. An unnamed Trump adviser told The Washington Post the former president was upset that it had few readers and that people were mostly making fun of it.

“From now on, he’s just gonna write bitchy little notes on the dry-erase board at the Mar-a-Lago omelet station,” Kimmel said. “More people will see them.”

See his full monologue below: