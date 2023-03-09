Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Bucket List’ Wish Is Trump’s Biggest Nightmare

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel says he’d someday like to interview Donald Trump ― but in conditions the ex-president almost certainly hopes never happen.

Rolling Stone spoke with Kimmel ahead of Sunday’s Oscars, which he is hosting for the third time, and asked if he had anything on his bucket list.

“Yes, there is one thing on my bucket list that I want to do,” he told the magazine. “I want to visit Donald Trump in prison and interview him from jail.”

Kimmel has made Trump the butt of his jokes almost nightly for years ― and it clearly got inside the former president’s head. Rolling Stone reported last month that Trump tried to get ABC to censor the comic when he was president.

Kimmel has since made Trump-in-prison gags a regular part of his repertoire. In 2021, for example, he took a look into Trump’s future and spotted two very different possibilities: “He could either be president again or trading cigarettes for face-bronzer.” And last year, Kimmel told the Naked Lunch Podcast that he wants to be on the air when Trump goes to jail.

