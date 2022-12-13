Jimmy Kimmel Uses White House Christmas Ornament For A Scorching Trump Burn

Jimmy Kimmel is celebrating the White House’s official holiday ornament by hanging Donald Trump out to dry.

This year’s ornament is a brass gingerbread house representing the decades-old White House tradition of displaying a gingerbread house each year in the State Dining Room.

“I find it refreshing to see a White House encouraging people to hang something other than the vice president,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said, referring to the former president’s supporters’ calls to “Hang Mike Pence” as they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.