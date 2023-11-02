Jimmy Kimmel Nails How Trump Really Feels About His Children

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jimmy Kimmel said the fraud case against Donald Trump in New York is “getting serious” now, with Donald Trump Jr. testifying on Wednesday and Eric Trump expected to testify later this week.

“DJTJ was sworn in on an upside-down Bible,” Kimmel cracked. “He will finish his testimony tomorrow, and then Eric will testify, and then Trump will claim he’s never met either one of them.”

The elder Trump railed against Judge Arthur Engoron, writing on Truth Social “leave my children alone.”

“That’s right, leave my children alone,” Kimmel repeated, then finished the former president’s thought: “It’s easy. I’ve done it their whole lives.”