Jimmy Kimmel Gives Donald Trump's Pandemic Christmas Parties The Perfect Name

Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday was so nostalgic for the pandemic Christmas parties hosted by Donald Trump’s White House that he gave them a name. (Watch the video below.)
The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host noted that while many businesses have resumed traditional holiday soirees this year, President Joe Biden’s White House is taking a more cautious approach amid the latest coronavirus surge.
“The White House is skipping the annual holiday parties because of COVID this year and because Joe Biden goes to sleep at 4 p.m.,” Kimmel joked. “But this is in stark contrast to the previous White House’s “Catch the Holiday Fever-themed droplet jamborees.”
CNN noted that in 2020, then-president Trump and first lady Melania Trump openly disregarded pandemic safety protocols and hosted more than a dozen holiday events at the White House.
The White House announced this week that Biden and first lady Jill Biden were scaling back Christmastime festivities due to COVID-19. Limited decoration-viewing open houses will adhere to “strong protocols,” a spokesperson for Jill Biden said.