Jimmy Kimmel Just Made 1 Of Trump's Biggest Fears Come True

Jimmy Kimmel spotted a key detail in a new book that solves a two-year-old mystery: why Donald Trump suddenly visited Walter Reed hospital in November 2019.

Trump, according to the book, did it without anesthesia so he wouldn’t have to temporarily transfer power to Vice President Mike Pence ― and kept the trip secret so it wouldn’t draw jokes on late-night TV.

“I have to say, it gives me a lot of satisfaction as a late-night talk-show host to know that he opted to stay awake while they augured his innards with a sewer snake specifically because he didn’t want us making fun of him,” Kimmel said.

But now that the cat’s out of the bag, Kimmel said he’s obligated to make those jokes... even if they’re a few years old.

“He gave us a colonoscopy for like four years,” Kimmel said. “It’s time we gave one back.”

See his stream of Trump colonoscopy jokes in his Tuesday night monologue: