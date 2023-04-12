Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump's 'Mind-Boggling' New Claim A Scathing Fact-Check

Jimmy Kimmel isn’t buying Donald Trump’s claim that workers in the New York courthouse where he was arraigned last month were crying over him.

“It’s a tough, tough place, and they were crying. They were actually crying,” Trump told right-wing cable host Tucker Carlson.

Kimmel stepped in with a correction.

“No, no, they were actually laughing,” he said. “Sometimes that looks like crying, y’know. Sometimes if you laugh hard enough, it turns into the crying, but it starts as laughing.”

Then, he got even more blunt with the former president.

“Can you imagine this man? Thinks people were crying because he got in trouble for golf-course humping a porn star?” he said. “It’s mind-boggling.”

See more in his Tuesday night monologue: