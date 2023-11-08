Jimmy Kimmel Gives ‘Delay-hole’ Trump A Warning Only He Can Understand

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel gave Donald Trump a warning on terms the former president can understand better than anyone.

“The ketchup on the walls is closing in,” he said.

That’s a reference to Trump reportedly pitching a fit after losing the 2020 presidential election and throwing his food, leaving ketchup oozing down a wall inside the White House.

Kimmel noted that Trump just asked to delay his trial over the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection until after the 2024 election.

“In fact, he’s trying to delay all his trials,” Kimmel pointed out. “He’s a real delay-hole, this guy.”

Kimmel has predicted prison for Trump before ― and did so again on Tuesday when he referred to him as “future incarceree.”

Check it out in his monologue: