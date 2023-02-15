What's Hot

EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Kimmel2024 election

Jimmy Kimmel Baffled By Trump's Weird New Attack On Ron DeSantis

Kimmel looks at Trump's newest attacks on his potential 2024 GOP presidential rivals.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel said former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s announcement that she’s challenging Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is already off to a weak start after she said she wants to take her party in “a new direction.”

“I think you’d have more luck convincing a swarm of moths to go in a new direction,” Kimmel cracked. “The whole ‘towards the light’ thing isn’t really working.”

Kimmel pondered what nicknames Trump is cooking up for Haley ― but early signs indicate the ex-president doesn’t quite have the same magic he once had in that department.

“We learned from The New York Times this weekend that Trump’s nickname for Ron DeSantis is ‘Meatball Ron,’” Kimmel said. “Why? I have no idea.”

See more in his Tuesday night monologue:

