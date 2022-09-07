Jimmy Kimmel Dogs Trump With A Scorching Reminder Of His Biggest Hypocrisy

Jimmy Kimmel returned to his late-night show after his extended summer break and picked up right where he left off: going after Donald Trump.

Kimmel did a vacation-style slide show of Trump’s summer, including the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, where highly sensitive government documents were found.

“It’s weird that a person who barely reads would even want documents,” Kimmel said. “It’s like finding out your dog collects stamps.”

Trump has said he declassified the documents. But Kimmel ― like many former Trump officials ― isn’t buying that as an excuse.

“Even if he had, which he didn’t, that’s even more crazy,” Kimmel said. “That’s like finding your wife in bed with another guy and she’s like, ‘It’s OK, I took my ring off first.’”

It’s all made worse by the fact that Trump himself is on the record on what should happen to people who mishandle sensitive government documents.

