What's Hot

Joshua Jackson Says His 'Dawson's Creek' Salary Gave Him 'Imposter Syndrome'

Rep. Nancy Mace Destroys Far-Right Host Who Attacked Her Looks During Abortion Debate

‘Beef’ Star David Choe Told Story About Sexually Assaulting Someone In Resurfaced 2014 Clip

George Santos Announces Reelection Bid And Gets Snark, Not Support

New Documentary Offers Intimate Look At Anna Nicole Smith 16 Years After Her Death

Twitter Sums Up How The Internet Is Feeling About The Viral ‘Wicked’ First-Look Photos

DeSantis Suggests Building A Prison Next To Disney On Land Now Controlled By State

Kansas City Homeowner Is Charged In Shooting Of Black Teen

GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski Criticizes Texas Ruling Suspending Abortion Drug

'Daily Show' Guest Host Jordan Klepper Tears Into 'F**king Nuts' GOP Governor

Gabby Giffords Speaks Out About Black Kansas City Teen Shot In Head By Homeowner

Twitter Users Giggle Over GOP Lawmaker's 'Freudian Slip' During Trump Endorsement

EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy KimmelGuns

'He's So Dumb': Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Trump's Most 'Dangerous' Idea Yet

The late-night host rips the former president for "a remarkably stupid and dangerous idea."
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump revealed one of his worst ideas yet when he spoke over the weekend at the NRA’s annual convention.

And it’s one that’s become a rallying cry among the right for years: arm teachers to stop school shootings.

“He’s so dumb,” Kimmel said. “What a remarkably stupid and dangerous idea, arming the teachers. Let me tell you something: If my teachers, when I was in school, had guns, my Spanish teacher would’ve shot me at least 15 times. I would not be here tonight.”

Trump also echoed a call from others on the right for more armed guards in schools ― but Kimmel pulled a tragic real-life example from recent history to show the flaw in that idea.

“In Uvalde, the school district had its own police force,” he said, referring to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in which a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers. “It doesn’t make a difference, but of course these people keep forgetting to mention that.”

See more in his Monday night monologue:

Go To Homepage
Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community