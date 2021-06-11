Jimmy Kimmel Finds A Reason To Reminisce About The Days Of Trump

Jimmy Kimmel has found a reason to reminisce about the presidency of Donald Trump.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host waxed nostalgic about the former president on Thursday night following a stunning solar eclipse that was visible from parts of North America and the Northern Hemisphere.

“I miss the days when our president was ballsy enough to look directly into an eclipse,” Kimmel joked.

Trump famously broke the cardinal rule of eclipse-watching in 2017 when he looked directly at it ― sans protective glasses and against the audible advice of an aide.

“President Biden didn’t see the eclipse this morning. He was hiding from it in England,” Kimmel added, referring to Biden’s trip to the United Kingdom for the G7 summit.

Watch his roast below: